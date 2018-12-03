Arjen Robben is being tipped to return to one of his old teams after the veteran Dutch winger confirmed he would leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current season.

The Bundesliga champions are planning wholesale changes during the next two transfer windows, with long-term first-teamers Robben and Franck Ribery, both tipped to move on and James Rodriguez linked with a move to Liverpool.

And now the first of those players, Robben, has indeed confirmed that his time at the Allianz Arena will come to an end next summer.

“I can say that this is my last year [at Bayern] and it is good like that,” Robben said after a meeting with fan groups. “I have taken the decision, personally, that this will be my last year.

“I think it is the right moment after 10 years. The club moves on and I may move on. It is the end of a very good and long period.”

Robben joined Bayern from Real Madrid back in 2009 and has won seven Bundesliga titles, four German cups and the Champions League during his time in Bavaria.

But when asked if he plans to retire, Robben continued: “I may move on. I won’t stop completely yet.”

Reports in the German media believe a return to his second club, PSV Eindhoven, looks most likely for the 34-year-old.

Robben won the Eredivisie title with PSV and has also tasted title success at Chelsea and Real Madrid, as well as appearing in the 2010 World Cup final for his country, Holland.

Earlier this year, Robben lifted the lid on just how close he came to signing for Manchester United ahead of his switch to Chelsea back in 2004.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!