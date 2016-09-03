Revealed: How Man Utd deals helped agent Raiola ‘earn €30m’

Agent Mino Raiola made more this summer in commission from transfers than Cristiano Ronaldo makes in a year at Real Madrid, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Dutch-Italian ‘super-agent’ Raiola pocketed an astonishing €30million (£25.17m) from the moves of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester United, claims AS.

Ronaldo, in comparison, is paid €21million net per season at the Bernabeu.

AS claims that just through Pogba’s world record £89million switch to Old Trafford, Raiola was paid €20million for his services.

The £26million United paid for Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan is said to have earned Raiola a further €8million, while in the case of Ibrahimovic – even though the player was a free agent mover from PSG to United – Raiola trousered a further €3million.

The report does not mention the fee collected by Raiola for Mario Balotelli’s free-transfer switch to Nice on transfer deadline day, while the agent had to console himself after another of his players, Romelu Lukaku, opted to stay at Everton and deny him further funds.