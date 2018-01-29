Revealed: How Mourinho strategically placed Alexis Sanchez’s locker

Jose Mourinho has placed Alexis Sanchez’s dressing room locker specifically between two young Manchester United stars, a report claims.

Sanchez completed a move to Old Trafford last week after constant speculation, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading to Arsenal as part of the deal.

The Chile star made his debut on Friday night, amassing two assists as United cruised into the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-0 win at Yeovil.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old has been placed in between Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in the dressing room.

The report claims that this is a deliberate move by Mourinho, as he wants Sanchez’s work ethic to rub off on two of the younger members of his squad.

It is believed the United boss wants his young players to look up to the world-class forward for advice.

Sanchez is set to make his Premier League debut for his new club on Wednesday as the Red Devils travel to Wembley to face Spurs.

Planet Sport recommends: The ultimate tennis five-a-side team. (Tennis365)