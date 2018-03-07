Revealed: How Sir Alex convinced Man Utd star to snub England

Scott McTominay’s decision to pledge his international future to Scotland rather than England has been credited to legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The United midfielder is enjoying his breakthrough year under Jose Mourinho and recently found himself the subject of a tug of war over his services at international level.

But with Scotland and England locked in a battle for his services, the player ended up committing to the Tartan Army – and his grandfather has cited Ferguson as a major factor behind the decision.

“[New Scotland coach] Alex McLeish handled the situation quite well,” Frank McTominay, the midfielder’s grandfather, told The National. “It’s been rumbling on now for two or three months now in the papers. But he didn’t go shouting and bawling.

“He just said that he would speak to Scott and he did. He conducted himself quite well.

“But Sir Alex Ferguson was keen for Scott to play for Scotland as well.

“He was up front about it. I know that for a fact. I can say that without fear of getting contradicted.

“That has been kept under wraps. He and Jose Mourinho were both quite keen on it over the last month or two.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has been very good with Scott over the years.

“He gave him his first contract with Manchester United when he was 16 before he retired and then made sure it was extended when he was 18. He seems to get on well with him. I have seen them talking.”

The 21-year-old midfielder was born in Lancaster, but qualifies to play for Scotland through his Glasgow-born father.

And McTominay’s commitment to Scotland is set to be rewarded on Thursday when the midfielder receives his first senior call-up by McLeish.

