Revealed: Man Utd failed in summer approach for €120m star

Antoine Griezmann was a genuine target for Manchester United this summer before he signed for Barcelona, according to reports.

The French forward finally put an end to a long-running transfer saga by joining Barcelona from Atletico Madrid – who felt they did not receive the right amount of money for the player after an alleged illegal approach.

However, it now appears that Barcelona were not the only club to make contact with Griezmann before his transfer, as The Athletic report that Manchester United sounded him out as far back as the spring.

According to the report, the Old Trafford hierarchy already knew they would be losing Romelu Lukaku – who subsequently moved to Inter Milan – and had Griezmann in mind as an ambitious replacement.

Ultimately, they did not manage to sign a replacement for Lukaku at all, leaving them with a void up front. Youngsters Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are practically their only options at centre-forward now, with Anthony Martial another possibility – and the report continues to state that several members of the squad were left puzzled by the decision not to spend on someone else.

United could make another move for Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic in January, with former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov singing the Croatian’s praises recently.

