Revealed: Man Utd fans pick most important signing of summer

Manchester United fans have selected the player they feel will have the biggest impact on the club this season.

United supporters have seen their club make four major signings this summer, with Jose Mourinho’s immediate vision to strengthen the core of the team he inherited from Louis van Gaal in a bid to reclaim the Premier League title at the first time of asking.

Asked for their opinion on the single most important ‘capture’, almost 33,000 United supporters voted in a 90min poll and Paul Pogba came out on top.

Perhaps unsurprisingly it was very close between world record buy Pogba, who returns to the club four years after leaving for Juventus, and Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a player already likened to Old Trafford legend Eric Cantona.

Claiming 42% of the vote, Pogba edged out Zlatan, who has favoured by 38% of fans.

For former United defender Gary Neville, having both players on board is crucial to restoring the club to the summit of English football after several seasons in the wilderness.

“In the last three or four years, Manchester United have lacked stature on the pitch, they have lacked arrogance and they have lacked the players who have the balls to be real Manchester United stars,” he told Sky Sports earlier this week.

“In signing Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba they have players of stature and arrogance – in a good way – and, historically, United have always needed players with big personalities.”

The remaining fans who voted actually saw Eric Bailly as a more important signing than Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Ivorian collected 11% compared to the Armenian’s 9% with many not convinced about last season’s defence despite maintaining the league’s joint best record.

Bailly, while still raw, has already shown plenty of promising ability in the few pre-season games and the Community Shield he’s played so far.

Mkhitaryan has been hailed as a brilliant signing given his record of goals and assists in Germany over the last few seasons, but was perhaps not quite so critical as the other three new arrivals in relation to United’s most pressing needs at the start of the summer.

