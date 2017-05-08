Revealed: The 17 stars who picked up FWA Player of Year votes
N’Golo Kante was named the Football Writers’ Assocation’s Player of the Year on Monday, with the Chelsea midfielder and team-mate Eden Hazard pooling 65% of the votes.
In total, 17 players were nominated by the select band of sports journalists.
Here, we reveal these 17 names….
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Appearances (league in brackets): 42 (28)
Goals: 31 (18)
Assists: 4 (1)
Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)
Appearances: 36 (27)
Clean sheets: 19 (15)
Dele Alli (Tottenham)
Appearances: 47 (34)
Goals: 21 (17)
Assists: 11 (7)
Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Appearances: 42 (34)
Clean sheets: 14 (17)
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Appearances: 38 (32)
Goals: 20 (19)
Assists: 7 (7)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Appearances: 34 (29)
Goals: 11 (10)
Assists: 8 (6)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Appearances: 38 (35)
Goals: 15 (15)
Assists: 2 (2)
Ben Foster (West Brom)
Appearances: 35 (35)
Clean sheets: 6 (6)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Appearances: 38 (32)
Goals: 16 (15)
Assists: 7 (5)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
Appearances: 46 (28)
Goals: 28 (17)
Assists: 10 (5)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Appearances: 35 (27)
Goals: 27 (21)
Assists: 6 (6)
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Appearances: 38 (33)
Interceptions: All of them (almost all of them)
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton)
Appearances: 45 (45)
Goals: 15 (15)
Assists: 9 (9)
David Luiz (Chelsea)
Appearances: 38 (30)
Clean sheets: 14 (13)
Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Appearances: 37 (35)
Goals: 25 (24)
Assists: 7 (6)
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Appearances: 46 (34)
Goals: 24 (19)
Assists: 18 (10)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea)
Appearances: 38 (36)
Goals: 10 (9)
Assists: 12 (12)