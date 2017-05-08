Revealed: The 17 stars who picked up FWA Player of Year votes

Coutinho, Alli & Zlatan: All picked up votes

N’Golo Kante was named the Football Writers’ Assocation’s Player of the Year on Monday, with the Chelsea midfielder and team-mate Eden Hazard pooling 65% of the votes.

In total, 17 players were nominated by the select band of sports journalists.

Here, we reveal these 17 names….

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Appearances (league in brackets): 42 (28)

Goals: 31 (18)

Assists: 4 (1)

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)

Appearances: 36 (27)

Clean sheets: 19 (15)

Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Appearances: 47 (34)

Goals: 21 (17)

Assists: 11 (7)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Appearances: 42 (34)

Clean sheets: 14 (17)

Diego Costa (Chelsea)

Appearances: 38 (32)

Goals: 20 (19)

Assists: 7 (7)

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Appearances: 34 (29)

Goals: 11 (10)

Assists: 8 (6)

Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)

Appearances: 38 (35)

Goals: 15 (15)

Assists: 2 (2)



Ben Foster (West Brom)

Appearances: 35 (35)

Clean sheets: 6 (6)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Appearances: 38 (32)

Goals: 16 (15)

Assists: 7 (5)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

Appearances: 46 (28)

Goals: 28 (17)

Assists: 10 (5)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Appearances: 35 (27)

Goals: 27 (21)

Assists: 6 (6)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Appearances: 38 (33)

Interceptions: All of them (almost all of them)

Anthony Knockaert: In the team of the season

Anthony Knockaert (Brighton)

Appearances: 45 (45)

Goals: 15 (15)

Assists: 9 (9)



David Luiz (Chelsea)

Appearances: 38 (30)

Clean sheets: 14 (13)

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

Appearances: 37 (35)

Goals: 25 (24)

Assists: 7 (6)

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Appearances: 46 (34)

Goals: 24 (19)

Assists: 18 (10)

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea)

Appearances: 38 (36)

Goals: 10 (9)

Assists: 12 (12)