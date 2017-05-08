Revealed: The 17 stars who picked up FWA Player of Year votes

Coutinho, Alli & Zlatan: All picked up votes

N’Golo Kante was named the Football Writers’ Assocation’s Player of the Year on Monday, with the Chelsea midfielder and team-mate Eden Hazard pooling 65% of the votes.

In total, 17 players were nominated by the select band of sports journalists.

Here, we reveal these 17 names….

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Appearances (league in brackets): 42 (28)
Goals: 31 (18)
Assists: 4 (1)

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)
Appearances: 36 (27)
Clean sheets: 19 (15)

Dele Alli (Tottenham)
Appearances: 47 (34)
Goals: 21 (17)
Assists: 11 (7)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Appearances: 42 (34)
Clean sheets: 14 (17)

Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Appearances: 38 (32)
Goals: 20 (19)
Assists: 7 (7)

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Appearances: 34 (29)
Goals: 11 (10)
Assists: 8 (6)

Jermain Defoe: Could leave Sunderland on a free

Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Appearances: 38 (35)
Goals: 15 (15)
Assists: 2 (2)

Ben Foster (West Brom)
Appearances: 35 (35)
Clean sheets: 6 (6)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Appearances: 38 (32)
Goals: 16 (15)
Assists: 7 (5)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
Appearances: 46 (28)
Goals: 28 (17)
Assists: 10 (5)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Appearances: 35 (27)
Goals: 27 (21)
Assists: 6 (6)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Appearances: 38 (33)
Interceptions: All of them (almost all of them)

Anthony Knockaert: In the team of the season
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton)
Appearances: 45 (45)
Goals: 15 (15)
Assists: 9 (9)

David Luiz (Chelsea)
Appearances: 38 (30)
Clean sheets: 14 (13)

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Appearances: 37 (35)
Goals: 25 (24)
Assists: 7 (6)

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Appearances: 46 (34)
Goals: 24 (19)
Assists: 18 (10)

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea)
Appearances: 38 (36)
Goals: 10 (9)
Assists: 12 (12)

