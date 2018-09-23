Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could have signed for Arsenal had the Gunners not rejected the chance to sign him for just £12million back in 2015.

The Dutch defender completed a long protracted switch to Anfield in January 2018; the Reds paying a world-record fee of £75million for the centre-half.

And the former Southampton star has proved money well spent so far, with the giant defender proving a cornerstone of a Reds side that last season reached the Champions League final and this season has so far won seven out of seven matches played so far.

But his bargain £13m move to Southampton in the summer of 2015 could have been hijacked by Arsenal earlier in the summer, who pulled out of the race to sign him from Celtic over claims he was “too nonchalant”.

That was the verdict of Arsenal’s now former chief scout, Steve Rowley, who had the towering Dutchman watched on a number of occasions.

Speaking to BeIn Sports, Celtic’s former assistant manager John Collins said: “Arsenal’s chief scout thought he was too nonchalant.

“Maybe that was part of his game but he ticks so many of the other boxes.

“He’s got pace, power, balance, distribution and he’s good in the air. He can be a bit nonchalant but he is a quality player.

“Gary McAllister was the assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool and I told him I hope you’re going to come and take Virgil but Brendan didn’t fancy him and didn’t think he was better than what he already had.

“He would’ve cost around £12m – every team watched him regularly but the worry was he was showing it against Scottish players but you could tell he was strong, powerful and a well balanced player.”

It’s not the first time Van Dijk’s career could have taken a different path. Last month is was claimed Manchester United tried to beat Liverpool to his signature in January, while the centre-half could also have joined West Brom.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.