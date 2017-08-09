REVEALED: The bizarre reason Man Utd rejected Real Madrid star

Manchester United rejected the chance to sign Real Madrid star Isco as a youngster because “his head is too big for his body”, it has been claimed.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils scouted the midfielder when he was at Malaga, but the final report was not glowing, and a little bizarre.

“He’s good but not quite quick enough and his head is too big for his body,” the report to Sir Alex Ferguson is alleged to have read.

Isco, in the end, made the move to Real Madrid, and was a thorn in United’s side as the La Liga champions won the European Super Cup this week.