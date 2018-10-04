Maurizio Sarri has reportedly handed his Chelsea bosses a two-man shopping list for the January transfer window.

The Italian has made an impressive start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout, with the Blues currently unbeaten so far this season and trailing Manchester City and Liverpool by two points having won five and drawn two of their seven matches played so far.

Sarri brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic this summer, while Jorginho also arrived in a £53m switch from his former club Napoli.

And reports in the Italian media claim Sarri is ready to turn back to Serie A in a bid to further strengthen his squad.

According to il Corriere dello Sport, Sarri has asked the club to bankroll the signings of Krzysztof Piatek and Daniele Rugani.

Poland striker Piatek only arrived at Genoa over the summer, but has been the surprise story of Serie A so far having netted 12 goals in seven appearances – leading to links from the likes of Barcelona.

It’s claimed Genoa would allow the frontman to leave if they receive an offer of around €35m – with Sarri keen to bring in him and give his attack more firepower, with neither Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroudtruly establishing themselves this season.

The interest in Rugani, meanwhile, is nothing new with the centre-half well known to Sarri, who tried to sign him both during his time at Napoli and again this summer for the Blues.

Juventus rejected Chelsea’s offer for the Italy international back then, but having seen the defender fail to agree a new deal, could yet be forced to reconsider his future if he continues to reject their contract offers.

It’s believed a fee of €50million could convince the Old Lady to finally cash in on the highly-rated defender.

