Report names Arsenal’s five major transfer targets this summer

Arsene Wenger has drawn up a shortlist of five players to sign this summer as Arsenal prepare to confirm the manager’s new two-year deal.

The Frenchman looks set to end over a year of speculation on Wednesday when he signs a new two-year deal with the club and extend his 21-year stay at the club until the summer of 2019 at least.

Wenger will be given over £150million to spend in this summer’s transfer window on a squad that won the FA Cup for a third time in four years but finished fifth in the Premier League – a huge 18 points behind champions Chelsea.

And a report in the Daily Mirror suggests an inside track in the club’s dealings this summer – with five major targets on Wenger’s radar.

And it is attacking players that lead the way with AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca at the top of their radar, despite the Colombia international turning 31 early next season.

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez is also on Wenger’s wish list – the Algerian having submitted a transfer request on Tuesday.

The Gunners’ boss, who turns 68 in October, also likes Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals, while Arsenal are one of a clutch of clubs looking at Fornals’ team-mate, forward Sandro Ramirez, who can leave the Spanish side for just £5m.

Ramirez could be a direct replacement for Lucas Perez, who looks set to return to Spain after a disappointing season with the Gunners.

He is expected to be one of a number of stars to leave with Jack Wilshere, Wojciech Szczesny, Joel Campbell, David Ospina and Kieran Gibbs all potential departures.

The Gunners, however, have already lined up the capture of Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

