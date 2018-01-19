Revealed: The match that made Alexis want to quit Arsenal

The exact moment that Alexis Sanchez decided he wanted to leave Arsenal has been reportedly revealed.

According to an exclusive from the Daily Star, the Chile star had “verbally agreed to sign a new deal with the Gunners” and even shook hands with Arsene Wenger.

However, Sanchez reportedly changed his mind and saw no long-term future at the Gunners after one night in Germany.

As Arsenal travelled to Bavaria back on February 15 last year, they were crushed 5-1 by Bayern Munich, and that was the moment that Sanchez made his mind up, the report claims.

The former Barcelona man did score that night, making it 1-1 for Wenger’s side after tucking away a penalty rebound off Manuel Neuer.

After that the North Londoners capitulated at the Allianz Arena, conceding three three goals in 10 minutes before Bayern added a fifth two minutes from time.

Arsenal lost the second-leg to Bayern 5-1 at home also, and in the 72nd minute Wenger subbed Sanchez off, with the 30-year-old giving a strange wave to the crowd.

He was then seen laughing with goalkeeper Petr Cech, before trying to conceal it, sparking outrage among Gunners fans. Widespread reports have suggested that Sanchez is on the verge of a move to Manchester United this month, on a deal worth anywhere between £450-500k-a-week.

