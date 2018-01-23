Revealed: The Prem’s top 10 earners and their huge weekly wages
After the Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap was finally confirmed on Monday evening, the Premier League’s top earner list had a re-shuffle.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at who the biggest earners in the competition might be based on other media sources.
1. ALEXIS SANCHEZ – £500,000 per week
Alexis Sanchez is reportedly now the Premier League’s highest-paid player with his big-money move to Manchester United completed.
Reports have suggested the 29-year-old will earn close to £500,000 per week before tax at Old Trafford. That is his basic wage plus image rights and bonuses.
2. PAUL POGBA – £290,000 per week
The France midfielder signed a contract worth a reported £290,000 per week when United brought him back from Juventus in a club record £89.3million deal in 2016. Reports suggest he is also in line for a new contract – and pay rise – in the near future.
3. KEVIN DE BRUYNE – £260,000 per week
It was announced on Monday evening that Kevin De Bruyne had put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, with the option of a further one year.
The new deal will see him earn £200k-a-week in wages along with an extra £60k-a-week in image rights.
4. ROMELU LUKAKU – £250,000 per week
United not only paid a Premier League record £75million – plus a potential further £15million in add-ons – for the striker last summer, but also agreed to pay him a reported £250,000 per week.
5. HENRIKH MKHITARYAN – £230,000 per week
Alexis Sanchez has completed his move to Manchester United from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way on a deal that makes him the highest paid player in club history.
The finishing touches to the deal were made on Monday and an announcement that the two 29-year-olds had traded places was made at 6pm.
6. ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC – £220,000 per week
The Swede might be at the veteran stage of his career, but his availability on a free transfer from Paris St Germain in 2016 allowed United to hand him a huge wage packet, worth a reported £220,000 per week.
7. SERGIO AGUERO – £220,000 per week
The prolific Argentinian, who this season became City’s record goalscorer, signed his current deal in the summer of 2014. It was worth a reported £220,000 per week and City are presumably happy with their return.
8. EDEN HAZARD – £220,000 per week
Belgium playmaker Hazard is Chelsea’s most influential player and is well rewarded for that, with a weekly wage worth a reported £220,000. His contract expires in 2020 but, with Real Madrid linked, there has been much talk of a new deal.
9. CESC FABREGAS – £220,000 per week
Estimates vary, but some reports suggest the Spain midfielder signed a contract worth £220,000 per week when he joined Chelsea from Barcelona for £30million in 2014. More conservative reports suggest a pay packet of around £180,000 per week.
10. DAVID DE GEA – £200,000 per week
After Real Madrid went close to signing him in 2015, United rewarded one of the world’s best goalkeepers with a new contract that underlined his importance, worth a reported £200,000 per week.