Revealed: The top five players Man Utd fans most want rid of

After a hugely underwhelming season for Manchester United, supporters have revealed the names of the five players that should be shown the door by the club this summer.

The Red Devils were tipped to challenge for the title, or at least a top four place, yet they won’t be getting a taste of Champions League football next term. Although there’s still an FA Cup final left to play, this certainly wasn’t the season that their fans had been expecting.

Supporters certainly feel let down by the manager and the players, and with the Dutchman probably facing an exit, they were asked to vote on the player they would most like to see leave Old Trafford as well.

Over 32,000 fans participated in the 90min Fanvoice poll, and had Memphis Depay, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo to choose from.

Fellaini, of course, won that one with ease, getting 47% of the votes. Depay came in second with 20%, while Rojo was next with 17%. Carrick attracted 9%, and Rooney got 7%.

It was really no surprise on Fellaini’s part. The Belgian midfielder certainly isn’t a fan favourite, and hasn’t really impressed since joining from Everton three years ago. He only scored one Premier League goal during the season, providing zero assists.

The 28-year-old has often found himself in disciplinary trouble, most recently picking up a three-game ban for an elbow on Leicester City defender Robert Huth. He also missed the first three games of the season following a red card on the final day of the previous season for a stamp on Hull City’s Paul McShane.

Fans clearly think that the club could do without the towering Belgian, as he hardly contributes on the pitch. A section of the fans also think that United would be better off without Depay, who was a high-profile signing last summer.

The Dutch winger impressed at the beginning of the season, but his form curtailed as games went by. After scoring 22 league goals in 30 appearances for PSV Eindhoven in the previous season, Depay found the back of the net on just six occasions in 44 appearances for the Red Devils this term, and like Fellaini, provided no assists. His off-field antics have also come in for plenty of criticism.

Rojo, who joined from Sporting Lisbon back in 2014, hasn’t made much of an impact on United. The injury-prone Argentinian defender is doubtful for the club’s FA Cup final clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, having suffered an injury in training on the weekend.

While he could prove a good player if he remains healthy, the fans aren’t willing to wait around patiently.

Carrick and Rooney have always been popular with United’s supporters, and it’s rather surprising they got any votes at all. Let’s all just believe that age was the main factor there.

By Kavan Flavius

