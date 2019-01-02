Two major concerns saw Klopp allow €64m winger to join Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had two main concerns over Christian Pulisic which allowed Chelsea to seal a £58m deal, a report claims.

Pulisic has joined Chelsea but will be loaned back to the German club for the remainder of the season, the Bundesliga club have announced.

It is reported that the Blues will pay £58milion for the USA international.

Pulisic’s contract with Dortmund was due to expire in 18 months and the club say he was reluctant to sign a new deal.

The 20-year-old joined BVB as a youth player in 2015 and has made just over 100 appearances for the club, and was repeatedly linked with a switch to Anfield to work under ex-Dortmund boss Klopp.

Klopp even told Sky Sports: “I like Christian, I’ve known him since he was a kid. He’s still not really old, he’s a fantastic player, and it’s deserved people think highly of him in America.”

According to Bleacher Report though, Pulisic didn’t chose to snub Liverpool in favour of a switch to Stamford Bridge, but rather the Premier League leaders decided against a move.

The outlet claims that Klopp had two main concerns: namely the player’s lucrative price tag and questions over whether he would get into the current side.

The German has no shortage of attacking options at his disposal, with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri all being deployed this season.

The report states that Klopp “feels his side have moved on to a point where it would be difficult to for the winger to get into the setup”.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!