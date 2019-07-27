Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Bruno Fernandes he was a “great player” and “had a good game” after the pair were seen in conversation following the Reds’ draw with Sporting Lisbon this week.

The Portugal international midfielder scored one goal and created another to help the Portuguese giants earn a 2-2 draw against the Reds in New York’s Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester United this summer, having earlier this week declared he would like to play in the Premier League.

Liverpool themselves have long been linked with an interest in the £60million-rated playmaker, despite Klopp having insisted that big-money are highly unlikely this summer.

And rumours of Liverpool interest grew when Klopp was seen to make a beeline for Fernandes after the match on Wednesday, the two seen to be in deep conversation after the final whistle.

Klopp admitted after the game his fears over what Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford would mean to United, though reports in Portugal have offered more details of the conversation between the pair.

“Good game. You’ve been good,” Klopp said to Fernandes according to O Jogo. “Congratulations for the great game. You’re a top player.”

United are said to be prioritising a deal for Leicester defender Harry Maguire first and foremost, though reports on Friday claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had cooled his interest in the Portugal midfielder amid a Paul Pogba revelation.

