Revealed: What Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi discussed in Dubai

Manchester United may have a new reason to be fearful over Paul Pogba’s future after their prized asset was spotted having dinner in Dubai with Lionel Messi.

Much has been written about Pogba’s relationship with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, which has been heavily scrutinised in the wake of intense speculation surrounding Pogba’s future.

Talk of a rift between the pair intensified when footage emerged of a tense training ground exchange just days after the France midfielder was stripped of the vice-captaincy, with the back drop to rising tensions seemingly around speculation that Pogba wants to quit the club and re-join Juventus – or move to Barcelona.

And those fears may well have heightened after Pogba – who was excused from France’s latest round of matches due to injury – spent the international break in Dubai having dinner with Messi.

The pair apparently bumped into each other at Salt Bae’s Turkish steak house and were seen deep in conversation.

However, it seems two were more content to merely talk football and the chant about Pogba’s countryman N’Golo Kante ‘stopping’ the Argentine superstar – rather than a potential move for the United star to the Nou Camp.

Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi in Dubai this evening. Messi to United is on. #AgentP pic.twitter.com/uFhxSbliba — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 16, 2018

Some United supporters, however, were keen to joke that perhaps it was Pogba trying to lure Messi to Old Trafford.

Either way, the pair are said to have simply enjoyed time in one another’s company with transfer talk, seemingly, not on the agenda.

Pogba has hinted that relations between him and Mourinho are on the mend at United. And when he answered to how the atmosphere was between them recently, he answered: “Manager coach/player manager.

“Like everybody I will say if I ask you this question, ‘How is the manager with other players?’ He will say he is the manager and I am the player.

“I think the same way as everybody. Just a player – I do what he tells me to do. He’s the boss, he’s the manager and I listen. I enjoy it, I just listen, and I do it with happiness.”

Pogba is due to return to from injury after the international break when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League before the Champions League clash with Young Boys, with a win leaving them in a strong position to reach the knockout stages.

