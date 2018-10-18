Revealed: Which Barcelona stars want club to sign Paul Pogba

Certain members of the Barcelona dressing room are reportedly desperate for the club to sign Manchester United man Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been repeatedly linked with Barcelona since the World Cup and his apparent strained relationship with Jose Mourinho has only heightened the speculation.

The player did little to dampen speculation he could move to the Nou Camp when questioned about their interest – and Pogba again refused to quash suggestions he wants to leave United in an interview which was aired on French TV.

Now, the Daily Mail claim that four players in the Barcelona dressing room are keen on the idea of the club signing Pogba.

International team-mates Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are among the quartet, while Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi reportedly “believe the club would benefit from the presence and power that the French World Cup winner could provide”.

The report goes on to state that United would want to recoup the £89m they paid for the Frenchman back in 2016, while agent Mino Raiola would also demand a hefty fee.

