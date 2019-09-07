Revealed: Why £80m Tottenham transfer hope hinges on Neymar

Tottenham’s prospects of signing Paulo Dybala in January depend almost entirely on the future of Neymar, claims a report.

The attacker was linked with a £80million move to the Premier League earlier this summer, with Manchester United reportedly interested and Tottenham also making an approach on the final day of the English transfer window.

However, despite Dybala opting to stay in Turin and fight for his place, a report on Friday claimed Juventus will once again try to offload the Argentinian when the transfer window opens in January.

And the Daily Star reckons Tottenham will be back in the mix to land Dybala in the new year, as Mauricio Pochettino remains a big fan of his countryman and whom he feels can compliment leading marksman Harry Kane.

As per the report, Maurizio Sarri will not stand in Dybala’s way over his exit from the club in 2020, and even more so given suggestions the club are plotting the free-transfer arrival of four Premier League stars next summer.

However, Tottenham’s chances of landing Dybala appear to rest almost entirely on the future of unsettled PSG star Neymar.

The Star claims Dybala has his heart set on a move to PSG, but that the Ligue 1 giants will only move for him should Brazilian superstar Neymar depart the Parc des Princes during the winter window.

And, having already signed Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan this summer, PSG are reluctant to bring in another attacking player until Neymar moves on.

In that regard, should Neymar remain at PSG during the winter window – his summer return to Barcelona collapsing late on – then that will reportedly leave Spurs as sole suitors in the race to sign Dybala – and leave the player with a big decision to make.

Dybala is yet to start a league match for Juventus this season, having only featured as a substitute on one occasion, but has scored an impressive 78 goals and laid on 30 assists in 183 matches for the reigning eight-time Serie A champions.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!