Revealed: Why Arsenal failed with two last-ditch winger bids

BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein has revealed why Arsenal’s move for winger Ivan Perisic has collapsed on deadline day.

It was reported yesterday that the Inter weren’t interested in a loan move for the Croatian, so the Gunners had turned their attention to Yannick Carrasco instead.

But, Carrasco’s agent claimed yesterday that any deal before the transfer deadline would be “difficult” with the lack of time left to do a deal.

And now it seems that Arsenal may have tried to persuade Inter to reconsider a loan offer for Perisic with an option to buy the player in the summer.

However, Ornstein claims the Italian giants weren’t satisfied with the structure of the deal.

“Perisic to Arsenal off,” the BBC’s David Ornstein wrote on Twitter earlier today. “Inter ended all player talks yesterday.

“Arsenal’s attempts to structure loan + option (+ penalty fee if option not taken) of no interest.”

