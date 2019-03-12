Liverpool stand to lose millions of pounds in transfer and performance-related bonuses if Barcelona decide to cash in on Philipps Coutinho this summer.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona midfielder Coutinho is unsettled in Spain and is looking to return to the Premier League after just over a year in LaLiga.

Reports on Sunday suggested the Brazilian was open to a return to England with Manchester United emerging as a top suitor to sign him.

The former Liverpool playmaker was whistled at by his own fans for his performance during Barcelona’s 3-1 victory at the Nou Camp, which ended when he was substituted with 10 minutes to go.

Coutinho has scored eight goals for the Catalans this season but only three since October and has looked short on confidence since that time – leading to growing speculation he could be moved on by Barcelona.

With Frenkie De Jong inbound at the Nou Camp, and Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic continuing to battle Coutinho for a midfield slot, his prospects show little sign of improving any time soon, leading to suggestions the player could find himself moving on to Manchester United.

A bizarre report on Tuesday claimed Liverpool officials were ‘euphoric’ when Coutinho was sold to Barcelona, which in the main was due to the financial windfall that came their way, but also because of suggestions he did not fit into Jurgen Klopp’s long-term vision.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool could find that transfer windfall clipped if reports if United follow up on their reported initial interest and bring the player back to England.

In total, the report claims that the Reds could miss out on £17.6million if he returns to the Premier League.

The report in the Mirror adds:

‘Liverpool are due to make earn £4.4million every time Coutinho makes 25 La Liga appearances up to 100. ‘The Brazilian has so far made 43 appearances, and will likely hit the magical 50 before the end of this campaign, but if Coutinho heads to Manchester United in the summer then the Reds will miss out on at least £8.8million (potentially 13.2m) owed to them. ‘Liverpool will make the £4.4million owed to them should Barcelona qualify for the Champions League with Coutinho in the squad this season, which they are on course to do. ‘And if they win the competition this season the Reds will make an additional £4.4million.’

One man, however, who is backing Coutinho to prove a success is Gerard Pique, who said over the weekend: “Obviously his cost was very high so that means there are more expectations of his performance level. It is what it is.

“We have to accept the reaction of the fans because they are our followers but from the inside, we have to give him our support.

“We need him at his best for the end of the season and I’m sure he will be.”

Coutinho is contracted to Barcelona until summer 2023, having signed a five-a-half-year deal upon joining the LaLiga giants last year.

