Ed Woodward tried and failed to appoint Jurgen Klopp as Manchester United manager prior to the arrival of Louis van Gaal in 2014, it has been revealed.

The German was long linked with a move to Old Trafford while Borussia Dortmund manager, but it was Liverpool who eventually lured him to England when he was appointed Brendan Rodgers’ successor at Anfield in October 2015.

United went on to replace the disappointing Van Gaal with Jose Mourinho – and while Klopp is yet to win anything at Anfield, the Portuguese has helped their arch-enemies to League Cup and Europa League glory.

However, this season the two rivals have very different moods around their respective camps, with Mourinho seemingly clinging to his job, while Liverpool are currently unbeaten domestically and enjoying their best ever start to league season.

The two sides go into battle at Anfield this Sunday with United having won just seven of their 16 Premier League games and seemingly facing an uphill battle to get anything from this weekend’s fixture.

However, it could have been a very different scenario had Woodward gotten his way; the United executive vice-chairman trying, and ultimately failing to appoint the German as David Moyes’ successor in 2014.

According to reports, Woodward was ‘especially impressed with Klopp’s ability to get the best out of a Dortmund side with a wage bill sufficiently inferior to that of their big-spending rivals Bayern Munich and indeed most of the sides in the Premier League’.

Woodward was always – and perhaps secretly still remains – a huge admirer of Klopp’s work, having also described the 51-year-old as a “genius” for his success at Westfalenstadion.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has explained why United would be seen as a “joke” if they did not at least try and attack Liverpool on Sunday.