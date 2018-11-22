Revealed: Why Ferguson friendship betrayal left Mourinho in tears

Jose Mourinho was left distraught by Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to choose David Moyes as the Scot’s Manchester United successor, according to an explosive new book.

Ferguson – the most successful manager there has been in the English game – left United in 2013 after winning 38 trophies during his 26-year stay at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was considered one of the contenders for the United job upon Fergie’s retirement, but instead the club opted for David Moyes; his fellow Scotsman lasting less than 12 months in the hotseat.

And according to respected Spanish journalist Diego Torres, that “provoked an earthquake” between the Portuguese and Ferguson, as he revealed in his book “Prepare to Lose: the Mourinho Era”.

“Mourinho thought that Ferguson was, besides his ally, also his friend and godfather,” Torres writes.

“He was convinced that they were tied by a relationship of genuine trust.

“He thought that his fabulous collection of titles constituted an ‘endorsement’ unreachable to any other contenders.

“When he knew that Ferguson had chosen Moyes, the Everton coach, he was struck by a terrible disbelief.”

Torres continues in his book by claiming that the saga left Mourinho unable to sleep before Moyes was finally appointed on May 9 in 2o13.

Torres added: “These were the most unfortunate hours of Mourinho’s phase as Real Madrid coach.

“He endured them between dozing and waking, glued to his mobile phone in search of clarifications, on the night of the 7th and the morning of the 8th of May, tucked into the Sheraton Mirasierra hotel.”

The whole situation left Mourinho feeling “betrayed” and Torres says that the Portuguese coach was “in tears” waiting for Ferguson’s call to explain.

Sadly, for Mourinho, that call never came, though he did, of course, get the gig he craved of in the summer of 2016.