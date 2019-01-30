Revealed: Why Leeds are struggling to finalise £10m Dan James transfer

Leeds and Swansea are continuing talks on Wednesday as Marcelo Bielsa’s side look to strike an agreement over the signing of winger Dan James.

The speedy winger started, and scored, on Tuesday evening as the Swans played out a 3-3 draw with Birmingham at the Liberty Stadium – but his appearance in the side has not, as some suggested, ended Leeds’ chances of signing the star.

According to reports, the two clubs remains poles apart over how the fee, with the major sticking point being how the transfer fee will be paid. Although the two sides have agreed the fee for the winger could be as high as £10million with various add-ons, we understand Leeds want a smaller down payment with a significant chunk in add-ons. Swansea want the cash and want more up front.

Leeds are understood to have offered around £4.5million up front, with another £5.5million paid depending on his success – a chunk of which would be paid in the summer should Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Swansea are looking for nearer £6.5m now, with a smaller portion of the potential fee paid in add-ons.

Talks between the sides is thought to be continuing on Wednesday and Leeds will hope for a breakthrough before the close of the transfer deadline on 11pm Thursday. As it stands, the player is Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta’s top transfer priority, amid reports on Tuesday that Leeds were also keen on a deal for Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings.

Potter confirms Bony departure

Swansea manager Graham Potter refused to discuss the potential departure of James on Tuesday night after the draw against Blues, but did reveal their finances will be helped by the imminent exit of top-earner Wilfried Bony.

“Wilf is on a plane to Qatar as we speak. I think it will be a loan move,” he said.

“In the end, we are happy with a point and I’m pleased with the way the players kept going right until the end.

“We started well and were in control of the game, but we dropped our level in the second half and didn’t make the most of our extra man.

“We pushed and pushed right at the end and I’m pleased to keep our unbeaten run going. There was some good link-up play from Oli [McBurnie] for the first goal and there were some positives individually, but we’re still a work in progress.”