Revealed: Why Mike Phelan has yet to agree Man Utd deal

Mike Phelan has yet to commit his long-term future to Manchester United and is believed to have concerns over the club’s structure.

The Daily Mail report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s assistant is concerned about the structure behind the scenes at Old Trafford, and more than a week after Solskjeer penned a three-year deal, Phelan, 56, has yet to sign a permanent contract.

Phelan, who was one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s generals, is expected to sign a deal at Old Trafford, but so far there has been no agreement.

The report claims Phelan “has concerns over the convoluted management and recruitment system” that was put in place after Ferguson left.

The former United midfielder is keen for a slimming down of United’s 58 worldwide scouts and wants a “clearer line of communication between the coaching team” and United’s moneymen.

United are looking to appoint a sporting director or technical director this summer and that has the full support of Solskjaer with “Phelan discussed as a possible candidate”.

“We’ll see what the club will end up with and I’m happy talking and discussing football with knowledgeable people in the right positions,” said Solskajer last week.

“I’m feeling older and older, 46 is a good number. I think the demands of football nowadays means you’ve got to split responsibilities.”

The Mail claims Phelan “would rather maintain his current close involvement with the first-team” but is open to the role.

Phelan remains sporting director of Central Coast Mariners and during the international break he said he was happy to stay with the A-League side.

“It’s a busy time for Manchester United obviously, but the season is coming to an end in Australia so I think once decisions are made back over in England then I think we’ll open those discussions again with the Mariners and hopefully the partnership can continue. I think it’s a good one; it’s a nice one to be able to be associated with the Mariners, and obviously an association for the Mariners with Manchester United is always a nice thing.

“It’s all down to if’s and but’s right now, but I certainly would like to keep my interest at the Mariners,” he told the Fox Football Podcast.