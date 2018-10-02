Manchester United look likely to have to consider alternatives to Zinedine Zidane as a potential successor to Jose Mourinho after the Frenchman cooled his interest in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with United as a successor to the struggling Mourinho – though the United manager was quick to turn the tables on the journalist who claimed Zidane had been in contact with Mourinho over the potential job.

Mourinho, pointing to the journalist at his press briefing ahead of the Valencia clash, said: “He’s written it. You need to ask him.

“He’s put a bug on my telephone, so why don’t you ask him?” he adds, at which point United’s press officers steps in.

However, French newspaper Le Parisien claims Zidane is now having second thoughts about moving to United due to the huge rebuilding job he now believes is needed at Old Trafford to get the club back among the higher echelons of European football.

Furthermore, it’s also suggested Zidane instead now wants to re-launch his career with former club Juventus and will wait until the right offer becomes available from the Turin giants.

Reports on Tuesday also suggested United were ready to turn their attentions to former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte – while appointing a Juventus director as their new football guru.

The reports on the continent insist United’s intentions of appointing Zidane as a successor are genuine – and the club have been forced to accelerate their plans to usher him in.

The latest developments offer a fresh twist on a saga that on Monday had suggested United were eager to accelerate talks with Zidane.

First of all, Vavel Espana claimed the growing tensions between Paul Pogba and Mourinho had forced United to step up talks with Zidane.

With United still hoping Pogba stays and United get to see the world-class player everyone knows he’s capable of being, it was suggested the club saw Zidane as being key to getting the best out of his fellow Frenchman. And with Barcelona and Juventus lurking, United know the player’s happiness will need addressing sooner rather than later.

The issue between Mourinho and his players was also one of the factors that Jamie Carragher cited when admitting he has been forced to bring forward the date of the Portuguese’s probable departure at Old Trafford.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Novak Djokovic: My rivalry with Roger Federer will stay as intense as ever (Tennis365)

Hamilton is first among equals at Mercedes (Planet F1)