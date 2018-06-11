Revealing details emerge over Liverpool’s failed move for Nabil Fekir

Liverpool are now reassessing their options for a new playmaker after details emerged as to why a move for Nabil Fekir fell through.

The France star had looked set to become the £53million replacement for Philippe Coutinho at Anfield until his club Lyon released a statement at the weekend saying that talks with the Merseysiders had ended.

The report on the Daily Telegraph claims that Liverpool pulled out of the deal on Friday after the player’s medical, despite a fee and personal terms being agreed.

Although Liverpool refused to reveal what the cause of the late hitch was, it would appear that the details of the medical not being divulged meant there was a complication.

Indeed there are confidentiality issues preventing details of medical examinations being made public, so there will be no confirmation from either side as to what caused the rethink over the big-money deal.

The 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury three years ago and had to have a minor knee operation last March.

The report goes on to state that it ‘would be impossible for a club’s medical team to recommend a deal proceed – especially one so expensive – if there are concerns a previous or existing problem will flare up again’.

That has left Liverpool looking at alternative options and it would appear that a previous target is very much on their radar.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to allow winger Ousmane Dembele to leave the club on a two-year loan deal and Liverpool are said to be at the front of the queue for his signature.

