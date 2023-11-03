Euro Paper Talk: Revealing Mbappe update leaves Liverpool and Klopp on cloud nine; Real Madrid midfielder to cost Tottenham €60m

A new report from France has given an update on Kylian Mbappe’s future and Liverpool’s hopes of finally securing a deal for a player Klopp has wanted since 2017, while Tottenham have been told that a Real Madrid midfield target could cost as much as €60m – all in Friday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

FRESH MBAPPE REPORT GIVES LIVERPOOL HOPE

A fresh report from France has revealed that Liverpool are refusing to give up in their chase for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and still have hope of getting a sensational deal over the line.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the France international and has been in constant contact with PSG and the player himself over Mbappe’s future since 2021.

The 24-year-old’s current deal in Paris runs until the summer of 2024 with the option of another year on top of that. But the fact that he has refused the club permission to activate that option, still suggests that he is looking for a way out next year.

And L’Equipe states that Mbappe will carefully evaluate the options available to him before making a ‘crucial decision’ for his career.

And while Real Madrid remain well in the mix to sign the forward, L’Equipe adds that ‘Liverpool don’t give up’ in their own pursuit of the player.

The report goes on to state that the Reds have ‘never broken contact’ with Mbappe’s entourage and that their original interest goes back as far as when the attacker joined PSG from Monaco back in 2017.

Klopp remains determined to get his man

When he was at Monaco, L’Equipe points out Klopp took a private jet to hold talks with Mbappe in the first half of 2017. And, since then, the Anfield outfit have ‘always believed in their chances’ of securing his services.

The newspaper indicates that while it would be a surprise to see Mbappe on Merseyside, it certainly should not be dismissed.

L’Equipe adds: “At the same time, it is ensured internally that regardless of the final choice of the player, the financial agreement reached in August between the attacker and the president protects the club from a free departure without compensation.”

The fact that PSG do not want to lose Mbappe on a free suggests there will likely be another major update coming at the turn of the year, when clubs outside of France can agree a pre-contract with the player.

Liverpool view Mbappe as a perfect replacement for Mo Salah, as the Reds legend continues to be linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

TOTTENHAM TIPPED TO LAND REAL MIDFIELDER

Tottenham could make an ‘important offer’ for Real Madrid star Brais Mendez but may need as much as €60m to sign the midfielder. (Sport)

Atalanta ‘could sell’ star centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, 19, to Manchester United for €50m due to their ‘excellent’ relationship with the Spanish side. (Tutto Atalanta)

Barcelona and Inter Milan have joined the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Fulham in the growing chase to sign prolific Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez. (Calciomercato)

Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme, who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, has signed a new contract with Palmeiras. (Globo)

Aston Villa are ‘not giving up’ in their pursuit of Besiktas forward Semih Kılıcsoy. (Various)

Juventus could let Samuel Iling-Junior leave in January with the winger’s contract coming to an end in 2025. (Tuttosport)

JUVENTUS SET RADAR ON ARSENAL DEFENDER

Injuries have forced Milan to look for a defensive reinforcements in January and one player they are closely following is Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior, who has also been linked with Sevilla. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are looking to sign Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda in the January transfer window. (Estadio Deportivo)

Inter Milan are monitoring the situation of Atletico Mineiro winger Paulinho. (Various)

Alex Sandro is on his way out of Juventus next summer, with the Bianconeri eyeing Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso as his replacement. (Tuttomercato)

Stefano Okaka has confirmed he had been approached by Inter as a free agent after Marko Arnautovic’s injury: “I thank them for even just thinking about me.” (Football Italia)

Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has left Ligue 1 club Montpellier following an incident at the training centre last week. (ESPN)

Oscar Garcia Junyent is on the verge of becoming the new head coach of Belgian side Leuven, with an agreement in place. (Fabrizio Romano)