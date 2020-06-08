Revised Champ fixtures published as Cardiff v Leeds gets live TV slot

The English Football League has published the fixtures for the 2019-20 Sky Bet Championship restart, and confirmed the initial 11 television selections for the first three rounds.

The season is set to resume on June 20, with the regular campaign due to be completed on July 22.

London rivals Fulham and Brentford will go up against each other in the first televised game, at 12.30pm on June 20.

Automatic promotion hopefuls West Brom will host Birmingham at 3pm later the same day.

Leeds take on Cardiff the following day, in a 12pm kick-off.

Marcelo Bielsa‘s side sat seven points clear of third-placed Fulham before the season was brought to a temporary halt.

But they will hope to pick up where they left off when matches resume.

The promotion-chasing Yorkshiremen will also be on TV the following Saturday, with their pivotal game against Fulham at Elland Road also chosen for broadcast.

Five further games will be televised on Sky Sports on the subsequent weekend, June 26-28, including Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday at midday on June 28.

In all, Sky Sports will screen 30 of the remaining 108 Championship regular season matches.

The remaining 78 matches will be available via the iFollow streaming service or an equivalent to season ticket holders of the clubs involved in the individual game.

Match passes will be available for £10 per match for those who want to watch but do not have a season ticket for either of the clubs involved.

As it stands, it is understood the fixtures will be played on a straightforward home-and-away basis.

Sky Sports will also screen the 15 play-off matches in each division.