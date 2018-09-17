James McArthur has signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old Scotland midfielder has committed himself to the Eagles until the end of the 2020/21 season.

McArthur, who has played 136 games for Crystal Palace since signing from Wigan four years ago, said on the club’s website: “I’m excited about the challenges that come. The manager has brought the best out of me from last season, and I really enjoy playing under him.”

McArthur has become a key member of Roy Hodgson’s side, who successfully battled to stay in the Premier League last season.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “James is the epitome of a model professional. He sets a brilliant example to other players, and is a real team man.

“James has been a huge success at the club and embodies everything we are about at Crystal Palace. We are absolutely delighted that he has resigned with us.”

