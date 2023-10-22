Revived star now worth £5m just months after leaving Man Utd as current club react to growing interest

Rangers have fixed an asking price of at least £5million for their goalkeeper Jack Butland, according to the latest reports.

Butland is enjoying a new lease of life in Glasgow after spending last season on the benches of Crystal Palace and Manchester United. Indeed, his loan spell with Man Utd ended without him ever getting the chance to make his debut for the club.

The Red Devils subsequently signed Andre Onana to be their new no.1, replacing David de Gea, and Altay Bayindir to succeed Butland as their main backup goalkeeper.

Seeking a new challenge, Butland went on to sign for Rangers, where he has quickly returned to being a no.1 by becoming the successor to the retired Allan McGregor.

How long he spends in Scotland is up for question, though. Recently, rumours sprang up that Butland could be a target for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City, where he previously began his senior career.

TEAMtalk followed up the news by learning that there is little interest from Rangers to sell their new starting goalkeeper unless for a significant fee.

Now, Football Insider has pinpointed that Rangers want £5m or more if anyone is to make a bid for Butland in the near future. Furthermore, the Scottish Premiership side do not believe anyone in the English Championship, such as Birmingham, would meet their demands, per the report.

It is unclear if the 30-year-old could still have a market in the Premier League, but even then, £5m would be a substantial price to pay for a player of his age. Besides, none of Butland’s previous transfers (from Birmingham to Stoke City, or Stoke to Crystal Palace) have been worth that much.

Rangers satisfied with Butland

Rangers still have the former England international under contract until 2027 thanks to the deal he signed in the summer when moving north of the border. If they do end up selling him, everything will go down as profit – seemingly to a substantial extent – after they picked him up on a free.

So far, he has played 17 times for the club, conceding the same number of goals but keeping eight clean sheets. In fact, Butland has already represented Rangers in as many matches as he ever did for Crystal Palace before.

It has not been a smooth start to the season for Rangers, who recently replaced Michael Beale as their manager with Philippe Clement, but it appears Butland is one figure they think can provide some stability in his position.

