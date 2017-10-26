“Brewster another player who stopped wasting time by leaving Chelsea”

Our readers debate which club in the Premier League has the best academy, plus fans discuss how Jose Mourinho will approach the Spurs game.

Have something to get off your chest? Join the debate here.

Seems like a very promising striker and good to see that he is another young player who stopped wasting their time, by leaving Chelsea as quickly as possible. Hopefully more youngsters follow and save their careers.

Johnny Utah

United academy players playing regularly for the first team

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard

Players who came through the United system playing regularly for other clubs

Michael Keane (Everton)

Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Joshua King (Bournemouth)

Danny Simpson (Leicester City)

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea)

Jonny Evans (West Brom)

Darren Fletcher (Stoke)

Ryan Shawcross (Stoke)

relegated Sunderland used five United academy products during last season (John O’Shea, Donald Love, Paddy McNair, Darron Gibson and Adnan Januzaj)

United academy is still the No 1 producer of top-flight talent in England. It’s clear as day.

The Martial Art

Well we talk about the problems with English football and the national team, just read this thread for the answer, people are not talking about getting to the world cup final beating Brazil in the semi, a young playing scoring a hat-trick against Brazil, or the fact that has now been the under 19’s Euro’s, or the under 20’s wining the world cup, sort of following what Spain’s youth teams did in the years before their senior team won everything. Instead everyone is taking swipes at each other, my academies better than your academy. I am just waiting for someone to come out with ‘My dads bigger than your dad’. Get a grip everyone, celebrate OUR team reaching the final.

Paxman

I like Poch. I think he’s doing a great job but I don’t get why he is being linked with top jobs. He really hasn’t done anything yet as he hasn’t won anything. Spurs need to start winning things. They are such a good team that now is there time. They really need to push on

Is just top 4 acceptable now for spurs fans? They need trophies, even if it’s the fa cup to kick them on.

I might sound a bit harsh on Poch. No doubt he is doing a brilliant job. Spurs are good in at very area of the pitch but they need real success now

It’s an achievement in itself if they stay up there with city and utd considering the money they have spent but they can still push on. They wimped our of cl last season but are pushing on now

The last three times they have gone to old tarford, they have been very poor. Be interesting to see if they show up. Spurs win there and it’s a real statement. Roll over and it’s the usual spurs in my opinion. They can go to old tarford and places like that and win. They need to show they have the real balls now and can really compete. Fantastic side to watch but this Saturday will really show what spurs are made of

Sean the Sailor

What did Pep win before he went to Barcelona? What did Zidane win before Real appointed him? What did Moyes win before United appointed him?

mufc

Fantastic win for us today. Very pleased for Willian. Tonight he was unplayable. Disappointed that Michy didn’t get a goal. I also understood why Conte is reluctant to throw Musonda in to the party. The lad has alot tonight before he features for us week in week out. But Kennedy was very good, i thought he is learning alot quicker than from Conte which is another bonus as he is the second only left footed player we have in our squad. I don’t know if you may have noticed this. But Cahill causes confusion in our defence. Is it me who sees that way or it is true? But Christensen and Rudiger played like £50m rated players tonight won’t mourn the fact that we didn’t sign Bonucci who is collecting red cards.😃

Chelsea.man

Willian has been god awful the whole season. Like words cant describe how bad hes been. The amount of times hes given the ball away since the man city game is unbelievable. He clearly wanted that united move by the looks of it. Shocking shocking player.

Cesc also has been crap.

Cahill is a fruad of a captian and for 2 of the last 3 goals conceded hes litrally been lying on the floor

Drinkwater looked decent with more fitness he could be a first starter with kante as baka looks a bit shakey at times

Since my absence i would say season so far has been okay. Burnley and palace results were a disgrace and city will beat most teams. 4th is the target

Phwepsi

I can’t face seeing Lovren or Migs this weekend. They’ll get slaughtered for any dubious touch/decision by the home crowd.

The measure of a good team is how they react to set backs like this.

I wanna see a reaction this Sat.

My team would be…

Ward,

TAA, Gomez, Matip, Robbo

Hendo, Wij

Salah, Firmino, Coutinho

Sturridge

However I doubt Klopp would go for that change of personnel or formation.

gingerlfc

I hope we don’t slaughter Gomez if he has a few bad games. He is a young lad and unlike Lovren at least has excuses for making mistakes. But I feel that because of the current climate that Gomez is walking into the fire. From what I’ve seen of Gomez he doesn’t look that much better or worse than Lovren. He also has a tendency to switch off and get pulled out of position. This is on Klopp he should have bought a better defender rather than placing our season’s hopes on Gomez.

Regardless of that I think it is a good game for Gomez to get a home start I like youre teem Rob forth Worth good selection 🙂

mwake

Mourinho parks the bus against the top 5 in away games only. Last season we dominated Arsenal, Spurs, and Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford. We also “opened up” against City and got outplayed in that 2-1 loss.

I believe we will take this game to Spurs and hopefully they will again be intimidated by Old Trafford. Whether we actually win the game is a toss up, Spurs are a really good side and we are still missing Bailly, Pogba, and Fellaini.

hatters

Mourinho does exactly what he needs to do with the tools at his disposal on a game by game basis, in order to win or attempt to win every game. At the moment, the tools he has at his disposal are such that he has to set up cautiously, particularly against the better teams. If he was to let this lot off the leash, I’m not sure many on here would be happy with the outcome.

jm1502