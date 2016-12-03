Rhodes could leave Middlesbrough in January – Karanka

Aitor Karanka admits there is a possibility that Jordan Rhodes could leave Middlesbrough in January.

Boro spent an initial £9million to land former Blackburn striker Rhodes in January, but the 26-year-old has made just one league start for the club this term.

Several Championship clubs including Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for the forward, and are likely to have been encouraged by Karanka’s admission.

“For me, he’s a player in this squad and, once again, if he wants to leave, if we receive the right offer and the club wants to buy him, and our club are happy with the deal, fine,” the Middlesbrough boss said.

“But if he wants to stay here, he is part of the squad and I am happy. The market will see and always, once again, three parts have to be involved.”