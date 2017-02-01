Rhodes vows to take Wednesday to ‘where they belong’

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes after deadline day controversy.

Rhodes will join the South Yorkshire club on a loan deal until the end of the season with a view to a permanent summer transfer for a fee believed to be £10million.

The 26-year-old was linked with a number of Championship clubs in the January window, and after Wednesday looked to have sealed the deal a number of reports came through speculating the paperwork was not completed in time.

Rhodes has made six Premier League appearances for Middlesbrough this season and now joins Wednesday in their battle for promotion.

“I’m chuffed to bits, I really am,” Rhodes told swfc.co.uk.

“It’s a club that I hold dear to my heart. I’ve got very good memories of playing at Hillsborough.

“I’ve always said, wherever I’ve been at, that Hillsborough is my favourite away ground, and now to have it as a home ground I’m really looking forward to playing there.

“The history, the fans, there’s just a real great tradition about the club and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s not about me and scoring goals, it’s about Sheffield Wednesday picking up points and getting to the place they belong.”

#swfc have signed striker Jordan Rhodes from @Boro! Full details and an exclusive interview on the way at https://t.co/Ofdb166N9k! pic.twitter.com/jWqse3oGfL — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 1, 2017

He began his career with Ipswich Town where he rose through the academy, and spent loan spells at Oxford, Rochdale and Brentford.

The Scotland international made a name for himself after joining Huddersfield Town, particularly in the Championship in 2011/12, where he bagged 40 goals in 46 games.

It was during that season that Rhodes scored four goals at Hillsborough as the Terriers drew 4-4 with the Owls.