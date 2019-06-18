Ribery interview appears to rule out shock move to Sheffield United

Franck Ribery looks to have ruled out a surprise move to newly-promoted Sheffield United this summer.

Ribery was released from Bayern Munich this summer, along with Arjen Robben, after 12 years at the Bundesliga champions. He made an impressive 425 appearances in Germany. He also has 81 caps for France.

Last week, Ribery was linked with a surprise move the Sheffield United after they gained promotion from the Championship last season. However, new quotes from the 36-year-old appear to squash these reports.

Ribery still believes he has life left in him at the highest level, telling L’Equipe: “I’m still hungry and I think I can still give things.

“As long as I think that I have a high level in my head and legs, I’ll go for it.

“I’ll never cheat. I can still play for a big club… Let me think… I want to play for two more seasons.”

Many players at the latter stages of their career move away from the competitive European leagues in favour for more money. However, Ribery seems keen to turn down the big money for more competitive football.

“I’ll have money everywhere, but I want the challenge,” he added.

“I think I can still handle a great challenge.

“When I arrived, Bayern were sitting at 14th place in the Bundesliga and weren’t in the Champions League. Twelve years later, I left with 23 titles.”

Sheffield United were promoted automatically last season under the management of Chris Wilder and will now be looking to improve their squad as they prepare for life back in the top flight. They are yet to bring anyone in so far.

With the signing of Ribery now looking unlikely, the Blades will now be looking at other targets whilst the Frenchman has been linked with a number of clubs in his home country.