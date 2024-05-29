Richard Hughes will play a crucial role as Liverpool try to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Atalanta star Ederson, according to reports.

Ederson has had a great season, having made 52 appearances and chipped in with seven goals as Atalanta won the Europa League – ending Bayer Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten run in the process – and finished fourth in Serie A. Atalanta chiefs will be delighted with how Gian Piero Gasperini and his team are performing, though their fantastic campaign could result in an exodus this summer.

Manager Gasperini has been tipped to leave for a truly elite club, but he has revealed he will be staying put. Defensive starlet Giorgio Scalvini has been linked with Man Utd, while Teun Koopmeiners is on Arne Slot’s radar at Liverpool.

But Koopmeiners is not the only Atalanta midfielder that Liverpool are interested in. Reports in Italy have stated that while scouting Koopmeiners, Liverpool officials have also been hugely impressed by his team-mate Ederson.

Both Man Utd and Tottenham have been credited with interest in Ederson over the last few weeks, but Liverpool joined the chase on Monday.

Liverpool found out that a bid worth £38-42million would be needed to prise the uncapped Brazilian out of Bergamo.

Fresh reports in Italy have now reiterated that Liverpool are on Ederson’s trail. The Reds are on the lookout for a new midfielder who can play either as a No 8 or No 6, and Ederson fits the bill.

It is revealed that Hughes, who will become Liverpool sporting director this summer, should be able to help Liverpool beat Man Utd and Tottenham to a deal for the 24-year-old.

Liverpool transfers: Second report tips Ederson to join

Hughes is fluent in Italian, having grown up in Milan due to where his father worked. Interestingly, the Scot began his career at Atalanta, and it is this connection which gives Liverpool an advantage in the race for Ederson.

The player’s contract in Italy runs until June 2027. Despite this, the summer may be a good time for Ederson to move on, and for Atalanta to cash in.

As Ederson has just enjoyed a successful campaign, he will feel he can now challenge himself at a higher level, such as by playing against the Premier League’s best midfielders next term.

Ederson’s stock is also at its highest right now, so Atalanta should be able to get their £40m asking price without too much problem.

Such a deal would see Liverpool bolster their midfield ranks with a top signing and Atalanta greatly improve their transfer kitty for the summer.

