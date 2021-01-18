Pundit tips Leeds to end Bielsa reign amid gloomy Prem table prediction

Pundit Richard Keys has tipped Leeds to forget about Marcelo Bielsa’s “god-like” status among fans and replace the manager ahead of next season.

The Whites have lost three matches in a row, including two in the Premier League.

What’s more, their 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Crawley ranked as the club’s fifth-worst defeat in their history.

Their poor results have come amid a struggle to find the intensity that made them an exciting prospect ahead of their Premier League return – and which served them well early on in the campaign.

According to Keys, the next few months may be the time to make a managerial change at Elland Road.

“What’s going on there? How can they be so good one week – and a limp, embarrassing version of themselves the next?” the pundit asked on his blog.

“I’m beginning to wonder if a change isn’t needed. Bielsa holds a god-like status with Leeds fans. He can do no wrong in their eyes – but what does the owner make of it all? At the end of the day – his opinion is the only one that matters.

“I hear tales of confused meetings with the manager. Of language barriers – erected by Bielsa to hide behind.

“Never p*** the owner off. There’ll only ever be one winner – as Big Ron found out at Villa all those years ago – when he constantly undermined Doug Ellis. The first chance Ellis got – Atkinson was gone. It’s the same today as it ever was.”

He added: “At their best Leeds are a delight to watch. It must be fun and frustrating in equal measure to play in that side.

“It can’t be easy knowing that you’re going to have to score at least twice to win a game because you can’t keep a clean sheet. Here – there are arguments for caution on occasions.”

Keys worries for Bielsa, Leeds ambitions

The pundit also predicted Leeds to finish between 10th and 14th in the Premier League table this term in their current form.

He added: “That won’t be enough for an ambitious owner like Andrea Radrizzani. It shouldn’t be enough for Leeds fans either.

“So what happens in order for Leeds to take the next step? I wonder if Bielsa will be in charge at Elland Road next season?”

The Whites’ last game saw them lose 1-0 to Brighton, the third successive game in which they have failed to score. They return to action on Tuesday to face Newcastle.

READ MORE: Agbonlahor on wind-up by claiming Leeds should sign Man Utd man