Richarlison has seen an escape out of Tottenham Hotspur fall through

Tottenham Hotspur have been left frustrated by Richarlison’s refusal to accept a move to Vasco da Gama, with the Brazilian forward failing to agree terms on a short-term deal, and the club and player now in a hugely difficult spot, TEAMtalk understands.

Vasco had reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham over a deal worth around € 20 million (£17m, $23m) for the 29-year-old, who is no longer part of Roberto De Zerbi’s plans going forward.

That was underlined by Tottenham’s decision to leave Richarlison out of their Premier League squad, meaning he cannot play for the club in the competition until January at the earliest.

However, the proposed move to Vasco has now collapsed after Richarlison refused to accept the contract terms being offered to him, leaving Tottenham increasingly unhappy with the situation.

As TEAMtalk revealed on Friday, Richarlison wanted to return to Brazil but was only prepared to sign a short-term contract with Vasco until January. That would have allowed him to reassess his future during the winter transfer window.

Vasco, though, were not prepared to accept those terms. Despite being willing to commit around €20million to the transfer, the Brazilian club insisted that Richarlison sign a contract of at least 18 months.

The striker said no, meaning the Brazilian transfer deadline passed without an agreement being reached.

It is the latest setback in what has become an increasingly complicated situation for Richarlison…

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A summer of frustration for Spurs misfit

He rejected the opportunity to return to former club Everton earlier in the summer, before a proposed deadline-day move to big-spending Turkish side Trabzonspor also collapsed.

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Richarlison’s camp are now exploring legal avenues to try to bring an end to the remaining 10 months of his Tottenham contract.

Richarlison believes his workers’ rights are being denied by his current situation, and his camp have looked closely at the case of fellow Brazilian Renan Lodi, who was able to cancel his contract with Al-Hilal last year after being left out of their squad.

Tottenham, however, have shown no indication that they are prepared to release Richarlison from his contract.

Spurs maintain that they have an option to extend his current deal, meaning the forward could potentially remain tied to the club until 2028. From Tottenham’s perspective, that option could allow them to retain control over his registration and protect their position should his circumstances change.

It remains to be seen whether Vasco’s collapse will cause Spurs to soften that stance, particularly given that the player has now rejected another opportunity to leave the club.

January move possible for Richarlison

All that aside, TEAMtalk understands Richarlison’s camp already have an offer on the table for him to move in January, understood to be from Saudi Arabia with one Pro League club believed to be ready to pursue the forward.

A release from Tottenham would make that situation considerably easier to navigate, but as things stand, Spurs remain in control of Richarlison’s future unless the player’s legal efforts to get out of his contract prove successful.

The latest development has only increased the frustration inside Tottenham.

TEAMtalk is told that some members of the Spurs hierarchy were already unhappy when Richarlison rejected the chance to return to Everton, while the failure to complete the Vasco move has now left some figures at the club ‘hugely frustrated’.

Richarlison’s refusal to accept the proposed contract has left Spurs facing another period of uncertainty over a player they had hoped to move on.

With the windows closed in Turkey, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, it now appears that Richarlison will be sidelined until January and left kicking his heels playing for their Under-21s and, in effect, waiting in frustration for over three months as he waits for the next window to open for business.

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