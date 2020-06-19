Everton forward Richarlison has taunted Virgil van Dijk ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby and named three better defenders than the Dutchman.

The two Merseyside clubs meet at Goodison on Sunday night with Liverpool looking to secure one of two wins needed to claim their first top-flight title for 30 years.

Van Dijk has been imperious for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, playing in every minute of the 29 Premier League games so far, which has seen them drop just five points.

However, Richarlison has reminded Van Dijk he has already “dribbled past him” and does not believe he is in the top three defenders in the world.

Richarlison told Desimpedidos: “People talk a lot about him, yes he is a great defender but I’ve already dribbled past him.

“He was chosen as one of the top three in the world as he had an excellent season. But yes, for me there are better defenders.”

When asked to name who, he replied: “Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos.”

Klopp looking for record

Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could break a club record at Everton in his 11th Merseyside derby.