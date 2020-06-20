Should Klopp avoid defeat he’ll become the first Liverpool manager to go unbeaten in their first 11 Merseyside derbies.

“When you analyse Everton now you have to look as well to Napoli or any other team because Carlo Ancelotti has a specific way he wants his team to play and he is long enough there now to push that through,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“So, it will be a football-playing side, they will play as much football as we let them. We have to find challenges, win challenges, use gaps, find gaps and all that stuff.

“We have to play through, we have to be 100 per cent disciplined, we have to be full of joy, we have to stay greedy before the game, in the game [and] after the game. That’s all what we need.”