Everton striker Richarlison has been told he may have made a serious error of judgement in questioning the quality of Virgil van Dijk.

The two rivals meet at Goodison on Sunday night with Liverpool looking to secure one of two wins needed to secure the title.

Van Dijk has been imperious this season, playing every minute of the 29 Premier League games so far. The proof of his quality is there for all to see, too, with the Reds dropping just five points so far.

However, Richarlison has reminded Van Dijk he has already “dribbled past him”. He also does not believe he is in the top three defenders in the world.

Richarlison told Desimpedidos: “People talk a lot about him, yes he is a great defender but I’ve already dribbled past him.

“He was chosen as one of the top three in the world as he had an excellent season. But yes, for me there are better defenders.”

When asked to name who, he replied: “Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos.”

However, Jose Enrique has warned Richarlison he has made a blunder with his comments. The former Liverpool defender even reckons the comments will fire Van Dijk up even more.

“Richarlison an advice for next time,” he wrote on Instagram. “Speak after the game mate now you got vvd mad. Let’s see what happens. Come on reds!!”

Klopp looking for record

Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could break a club record at Everton in his 11th Merseyside derby.

Should Klopp avoid defeat he’ll become the first Liverpool manager to go unbeaten in their first 11 Merseyside derbies. “When you analyse Everton now you have to look as well to Napoli or any other team because Carlo Ancelotti has a specific way he wants his team to play and he is long enough there now to push that through,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “So, it will be a football-playing side, they will play as much football as we let them. We have to find challenges, win challenges, use gaps, find gaps and all that stuff. “We have to play through, we have to be 100 per cent disciplined, we have to be full of joy, we have to stay greedy before the game, in the game [and] after the game. That’s all what we need.”

