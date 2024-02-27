Ridiculous Real Madrid XI for 2024/25 after Ancelotti bags stunning triple transfer

Real Madrid’s potential XI for the 2024/25 season looks unbelievably stacked as Carlo Ancelotti looks to secure a stunning triple transfer raid to boost his squad.

The Spanish giants currently boast a six-point lead at the top of La Liga and they have a great chance of going deep in the Champions League this season too.

Los Blancos already have one of the best squads in Europe and they could push themselves to the next level in the summer with some high-profile purchases.

With some of the blockbuster names that Real Madrid have been linked with in recent months, we have compiled their potential starting XI for next season.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid have had to make do without the Belgian shot-stopper this season as he has been sidelined with a nasty ACL injury.

In his absence, the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin have battled for the number one spot. Lunin in particular has done well in recent weeks, but he will be expected to step aside once Courtois returns to action.

The 31-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the world when fully fit and provided that he makes a full recovery from injury, he should be their first choice heading into next season.

RB: Dani Carvajal

There has been some speculation about Real Madrid targeting a younger alternative to Carvajal, but it seems more than likely that the 32-year-old will keep his starting spot for next season at least.

The experienced full-back has over 400 appearances for the club under his belt and he’s been among the most consistent performers this season.

Reece James has been rumoured as a potential replacement for the Spaniard, but his injury record could deter Real Madrid from going in. For the time being, Carvajal seems likely to keep his spot.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

Following his arrival from Chelsea in 2022, the German defender has seamlessly slotted into the starting XI. In La Liga this season he has played 1886 minutes of football which is more than any other defender has managed.

Rudiger is under contract with the Spanish giants until the summer of 2026 and he will no doubt have a key role to play in the upcoming campaigns.

CB: Eder Militao

The Brazilian defender has missed the vast majority of this season through injury as he was sidelined in August with a knee injury.

The good news for Real Madrid fans is that the 26-year-old could return as soon as next month, provided that his rehabilitation all goes to plan.

“Militao will return in April or at the end of March. He is starting to feel very good,” Ancelotti told reporters earlier this month.

LB: Alphonso Davies

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid have struck an agreement on personal terms with the Bayern Munich full-back.

Davies has been a long-term target for Real Madrid and it seems as if they have beaten the competition to his signature. The club still need to strike an agreement with Bayern Munich, but with the player keen on the deal, that shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

The Canadian international is out of contract in 2025 which means that Bayern Munich don’t have a great deal of bargaining power in this deal. If they don’t cash in this summer, they could risk him leaving for nothing at the end of next season.

Davies is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the world and his blistering pace down the left-hand side would be a great asset for Real Madrid to have.

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni

At times this season, Tchouameni has been used as a centre-half and while he has impressed in that role, he is undoubtedly at his best when at the base of midfield.

The 24-year-old is one of the best holding midfielders in the world and we wouldn’t be surprised if he spent the next decade playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

CM: Federico Valverde

Ancelotti really is spoilt for choice in this department. Along with Valverde, he also has the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga to call upon.

While all of those other options are valid choices, it’s tough to omit Valverde from this XI. In La Liga this season, the 25-year-old has racked up 2120 minutes of football which is more than any other player in the squad.

The likes of Chelsea and Man Utd have been reportedly sniffing around the Uruguayan international, although it seems unlikely that Real Madrid would sell him at this stage.

CAM: Jude Bellingham

The last few months have been an absolute whirlwind for Bellingham. He’s adapted to life in Spain with ease and is rightly considered as one of the best players in the world right now.

Playing as almost a second striker at times, the 20-year-old has already bagged 20 goals this season with 16 of those strikes coming in La Liga.

“He’s done well in the first half of the season,” Ancelotti told reporters when discussing the England international. “Bearing in mind that he’s had to adapt to our club, to a new culture and language, he’s done very well. For us, obviously he’s the best.”

RW: Endrick

Ancelotti will be spoilt for choice on the right-hand side with both Endrick and Rodrygo to choose from. While Rodrygo will probably keep his starting spot for the time being, we can’t help but get excited about Endrick.

The Brazilian wonderkid is set to join Real Madrid this summer from Palmeiras. Capable of playing through the middle or on the wing, he looks every bit like a Galactico in the making.

“When he comes, he’ll be with the first team squad, there are no doubts about that,” Ancelotti told reporters when quizzed over Endrick’s role next season.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently told L’Equipe that there is a “99% chance” that Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman has already expressed his desire to leave PSG and the move to Spain is now in the works.

“It’s great news for Real Madrid and for Spanish football,” Tebas said. “[Mbappe] is one of the best players in the world.

“In my view, [Jude] Bellingham, [Erling] Haaland and Mbappe are the three most dominant players on the planet, and two of them are at Real Madrid.”

There has been some debate over where Mbappe will play in Ancelotti’s system as the 25-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line. Given the lack of striker options at Real Madrid right now, it seems more than likely that he will be used in a central role.

LW: Vinicius Junior

The prospect of Vinicius linking up with Mbappe next season is already incredibly exciting. Having endured an injury-hit start to the campaign, the Brazilian has looked back to his sharpest best in recent weeks.

With nine goal contributions in his last nine matches, it’s fair to say that he is one of the first names on the teamsheet right now.

During his six-year stay with the club so far, the Brazilian has already got his hands on 10 trophies. By the time he hangs up his boots, we’re certain that his trophy cabinet will be overflowing.

