Rihanna’s role in potential Marco Verratti PSG departure

Manchester United have been boosted by the news that a top summer target has become open to leaving PSG, according to reports.

Marco Veratti has told his agent to listen to offers when the transfer window reopens following criticism over PSG’s 6-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Italian, who is also linked with a move to Barcelona, has been accused of spending a night in a private nightclub with Blaise Matuidi and Rihanna just 48 hours before the humiliating night at the Nou Camp.

While the club have denied the accusations, Mundo Deportivo has stated that Verratti is ready to leave the Ligue 1 side in the summer, telling his representative Donato Di Campli to explore any possible moves.

Both United and Barca have been heavily linked with the midfielder over recent months, both seeing the Italian as a replacement to current midfielders Michael Carrick and Andres Iniesta.

Mourinho is expected to spend big this summer, and Verratti is alongside Antoine Griezmann as a top target.

It is expected that any possible deal would cost United £70million, but would help Mourinho in his pursuit to take his side to ‘the next level’ this summer.

However, PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert has suggested that the club will keep their man.

“Verratti is the cornerstone of our midfield and things will remain that way,” he said.

“He is not going anywhere this year.”