Rio Ferdinand believes Thomas Tuchel has offered too many opportunities to Timo Werner at Chelsea and it reflects badly on him in comparison to how Tammy Abraham has been left to rot on the sidelines.

The Blues drew 1-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the first leg of their Champions League semi-finals. Chelsea took the lead through Christian Pulisic before Karim Benzema equalised for Real Madrid. After the game, Tuchel picked out two aspects that pleased him most about the draw.

Before Pulisic had put Chelsea ahead, Werner had spurned a gilt-edged chance to put the Blues ahead. The German somehow allowed Thibaut Courtois to save with his legs with the goal gaping from six yards. It summed up his performances so far in a Chelsea shirt.

After the match, Ferdinand explained why he felt Werner had been afforded too many chances by Tuchel. By contrast Abraham has cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines having only played three minutes of football over the past two months.

Speaking to BT Sports after the game, Ferdinand explained that Abraham will want to put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer window.

“It’s crazy we were talking off air before,” Ferdinand said. “A young player, does he get the time that a Timo Werner, new signing gets when they come in?

“And they’re not treated with as much care and understanding of their character and cotton wool that a new signing gets.

“A new signing gets the investment but you’re investing in a young player.

“A young player adds so much value to a team but they don’t ever get that time or patience that a new signing gets.

“Tammy wouldn’t get the time Timo gets.

“He [Werner] scored at the weekend but he missed a sitter at the weekend. He missed another tonight.

“If you’re Tammy, you’re sitting there going ‘right, OK, I’ve got to be playing at least at the weekend to get myself in the shop window for the next game against Madrid.”

West Ham told to look at Abraham

West Ham have been urged to raid London rivals Chelsea to sign Abraham this summer.

We told you, in an exclusive report, that the 23-year-old will have to drop his wage demands to leave the club – with the Hammers one of the clubs chasing him.

And now Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has had his say on the striker’s future.

The former Crystal Palace frontman is touting Abraham for a switch to the London Stadium. He believes that the forward will score goals for an improving Hammers outfit.

He told Sky Sports News: “100 per cent. Tammy would go to West Ham and score bundles of goals. Imagine, if they manage to keep Jesse Lingard and add to that squad.

“He’s a good young striker, he’ll keep improving. He’ll score goals, he’s a threat in the air, he can stretch teams in behind. He is also good with his back to goal.

“He needs an arm around his shoulder. West Ham are a team on the up and if they have the funds, they should definitely go and sign Tammy Abraham.”

