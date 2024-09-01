Rio Ferdinand makes big Jadon Sancho to Arsenal claim and names key reason for failed Man Utd spell

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Jadon Sancho would perform much better if he joined Arsenal or Manchester City, while also explaining why the new Chelsea arrival flopped at Manchester United.

Sancho spent time in the academies of both Watford and Manchester City before joining Borussia Dortmund in August 2017. The winger went on to establish himself as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe during his four seasons at the German club.

Sancho’s dazzling performances for Dortmund convinced Man Utd to spend a huge £73million to sign him in July 2021.

However, the wide man never lived up to that major price tag while at Old Trafford. He also fell out with manager Erik ten Hag at the start of last season, which saw him spend several months banished from the first team before re-joining Dortmund on loan in January.

DON’T MISS: Arteta breaks silence on Raheem Sterling capture and explains how Arsenal have improved with transfers

Sancho made up with Ten Hag over the summer, but he has departed Man Utd regardless.

The 24-year-old has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan which includes the obligation for the Blues to buy for £20-25m next summer.

Although, a bizarre clause may see Sancho return to Man Utd, it has been revealed.

As things stand, Sancho has left Man Utd with a record of 12 goals and six assists in 83 matches, far below the impressive numbers he put up during his first Dortmund spell.

Jadon Sancho news: Rio Ferdinand provides verdict

Man Utd hero Ferdinand has now weighed in on the Sancho saga. He thinks Man Utd never managed to initiate a style of play which suited Sancho, which is one of the main reasons why the England star failed to shine.

The pundit also believes that rival clubs Arsenal and Man City would help to get the best out of Sancho.

“The Jadon Sancho story is one I’ve kept pretty close to,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

“I’ve known him since he was a kid and I know his family. I was going absolutely crazy when he joined United because he did some amazing things at Dortmund.

“What went wrong? Because this is a chapter in his career he will want to forget. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it just ain’t a fit. It just seemed for whatever reason that he didn’t fit. The playing style of the team never suited him.”

Ferdinand continued: “If Jadon was at Man City or Arsenal right now, you’d get a better representation of what Jadon Sancho is because of the way he plays football and the way those teams play football…”

Sancho will be hoping to get his career back on track by starring for Chelsea. Although, it is a risky move for him to have completed.

Chelsea are entering another new era under Enzo Maresca, and the Italian has plenty of work to do as he looks to gel a host more new signings together.

Plus, Sancho will have competition for places from the likes of Cole Palmer, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

READ MORE: Man Utd blasted for transfer ‘mistake’ by ex-Red Devils star after Ten Hag admits ‘mixed’ feelings