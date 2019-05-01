Rio Ferdinand blames Virgil Van Dijk for Luis Suarez’s goal

Rio Ferdinand pointed the finger of blame at Virgil van Dijk after Barcelona took a 1-0 lead over Liverpool at half-time.

Jordi Alba’s brilliant angled ball found the superb run over Luis Suarez, who left Van Dijk watching before flicking the ball over Alisson to give Barca a 1-0 lead in their Champions League semi-final, first leg on Wednesday night.

Asked about the goal at half-time, former Man Utd defender Ferdinand told BT Sport: “Virgil van Dijk is at fault here, he can see Suarez and he’s pointing where he wants it and it’s not rocket science.

“Right in front of him, the No. 9 on his shirt, but Van Dijk was static there, he’s got to be Matip’s eyes and ears and move Matip and if you can’t stop the ball in the first instance you have to go with your man.”

Ferdinand was also asked about Sadio Mane’s chance for Liverpool in the first half – an effort which he ballooned over the bar.

“At this level that has to hit the net. We saw Manchester United come here and have chances and if you don’t put them away you get punished at the other end,” added Ferdinand.