Manchester United have absolutely no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and even a worst-case scenario heavy defeat to Liverpool will not see him shown the door.

That’s according to Rio Ferdinand, with the United defender adamant the Norwegian is safe despite the club’s worst start to a season in 30 years.

Solskjaer has gone into the international break with growing doubts over his future after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle last weekend kept the club on its worst away run since 1989 and left the Red Devils 12th in the Premier League table – just two points clear of the relegation zone.

But despite Solskjaer’s bizarre optimism, worse could be to come for United with a match against Liverpool next on the horizon. That has, predictably, led to claims that a heavy defeat against their arch-rivals will see the Norwegian sacked, and amid claims the club had already cast their eyes towards the Bundesliga for his replacement.

However, Ferdinand is convinced United are not ready to make a knee-jerk reaction and dismiss Solskjaer – and insists the club never expected his first full season at the club to be easy.

“There’s no way the club would have thought this would be rosy straight away, they’re not naive enough to think that it was going to be a situation where he just changes it overnight,” he told talkSPORT.

“This is definitely something where there is going to be early pain, there is going to be a situation where the results are not going to go our way, especially with the new recruitment that they’ve started to go with younger players.

“That’s why I don’t see there being a change straight away, I’d be very surprised if I wake up, open a paper or an app and see that he has gone so quickly.”

United have been short of goals and lacking in options following the summer exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, though a report on Friday appeared to rule out deals for two veteran striker targets.

Nonetheless, Ferdinand has backed up a report on Thursday claiming the United manager will be cleared to make up to four new signings in January – and he reckons plans for January under Solskjaer are already underway.

“They’ve got some good young ones, I don’t think they expected what they have got from Daniel James so early, he’s been very good and probably their most influential so far.

“What does that say about the squad? When you’re buying someone from Swansea who was probably brought as someone who could flourish at a later date, who has now been forced into the forefront as the main man in the team at the moment.

“That says where United are at this minute and I think time is something that is needed. It’s not afforded to too many people in the game at the moment.”

Ferdinand concluded: “Ole probably needs another window to get more people in, shuffle the pack and get more out, then you can really start to judge him on that.”