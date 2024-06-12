Rio Ferdinand has had his say on the decision to exclude Jarrad Branthwaite from the England squad

Rio Ferdinand insists it came as no surprise to him to see Gareth Southgate deciding to overlook Manchester United transfer target Jarrad Branthwaite from his Euro 2024 squad, with the pundit revealing the real reason why the Everton man narrowly fell short and naming the player he thinks can help inspire the nation to glory.

The Three Lions touched down in Germany on Monday evening as they prepare to begin their quest to end what is now 58 years of hurt. A nation holds its breath to see if this time – finally – Southgate’s boys can get over the line and deliver the trophy their enormous promise has long hinted to. Their campaign opens on Sunday with a group game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

And after three near misses over the last three tournaments, fans of the country will hope that England can finally deliver some long-awaited silverware and spark what could prove an almighty summer of celebration.

To many, England possess the best squad they have had at their disposal for some time and even Southgate himself has admitted he will likely be out on his ear if their quest ends in failure this time around.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Therefore, it might be the last chance,” Southgate admitted.

“I think around half the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. You can’t constantly put yourself in front of the public and say, ‘A little more please’, because at some point people lose faith.

“If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, you must deliver in big moments.”

Rio Ferdinand explains Branthwaite omission from England squad

However, there are some who think while the England squad do boast a lot of attacking talent, their defensive options are some bit weaker; a problem exasperrated by Harry Maguire’s failure to prove his fitness and with John Stones taking a knock to his ankle in the recent friendly defeat to Iceland.

And while the Three Lions do have Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez to call on if needed, there are plenty who felt that Everton star Branthwaite should also have made the cut.

One man left stunned by his omission was Liverpool great Jamie Carragher, who told Southgate he had blundered badly in leaving out England’s “present and future”.

However, Ferdinand believes Southgate got the call right and believes the player – the subject of £75m interest from Manchester United – was right to leave him behind.

“I don’t see it as a surprise,” Ferdinand said on the FIVE YouTube channel.

“The way that Branthwaite has played this season, and he’s done really well at Everton, he has done really well… the clean sheets that they’ve had etcetera.

“Just the fact they’ve stayed up and he’s been a main part of that is great, but he’s defending a lot of the time on the edge of his box. They’re [Everton] a low-block team.

“England don’t want to play like that. England want to have the ball and pass and start attacks. He hasn’t shown that he can do that yet at the top level.”

Ferdinand tips Palace man Guehi for the top

If England are to claim success at the Euros, they will need to be defensively sound and one man Ferdinand thinks will have a brilliant tournament and will come of age in Germany is Crystal Palace defender Guehi.

He added: “Guehi, when he’s played for England, has played well. I spoke to Patrick Vieira ages ago about him when he was a manager and he said, ‘This kid, whatever level he goes to he’ll get to that level’.

“He’s not one of those that goes beyond it or under it. He just gets to where he needs get to in that level. He’s done it when he’s played for England and he’s done it for Palace. He’s done well.

“He had a couple of injuries in the season but he’s come back into the team and played.”

Southgate, meanwhile, continues to back the players who did make the cut and said of his decision to exclude Branthwaite.

“I think it is a bit early for Jarrad. He has had a fabulous season and it was good to get him on the other night,’ the England head coach told reporters.

“Of course, in an ideal world, you would like lots of left-footers. But, to put him ahead of the others, I don’t think that would have been the right call at this stage.

“That is why we have taken what I think is a risk at left-back with Luke [Shaw], but I think that is a risk worth taking.”