Paulo Dybala does not have the “right minerals” to be a Manchester United player, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Dybala’s future has been one of the most engrossing aspects of this summer’s transfer window, with the Juventus forward seemingly destined for the Premier League with both Manchester United and Tottenham heavily linked.

But with the Premier League pair now out of the running, Dybala appears set for a move to PSG, with Monday’s European papers providing an update on the player’s potential move to Paris.

Ferdinand, however, has explained why he was “happy” that United decided not to sign Dybala this summer, with reports suggesting United didn’t think his heart was in it and amid a struggle to meet common ground over personal terms.

“A lot of players have declined coming to Man United in recent years. They’ve chosen somewhere else,” Ferdinand told the Daily Star.

“But I don’t know how Dybala had the audacity to turn them down when he’s on the bench at Juventus. He needs to start playing some football.

“Maybe he’s thinking: ‘I want to be Champions League or I’ll sit on the bench. I’d rather do that than play at Man United.’

“Well, I’m happy he didn’t come then, because you haven’t got the right minerals that I want in a Man United player!”

