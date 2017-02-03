Rio Ferdinand: Liverpool have made big transfer error

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Jurgen Klopp has made a mistake in allowing their “best defender” to join Crystal Palace.

Mamadou Sakho has been an outcast for the entire campaign due to a combination of last season’s failed drugs test and the highly publicised falling out with Klopp during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America.

The Frenchman finally got a loan move away from Anfield on deadline day, with Sam Allardyce keen to sure up his defence for their relegation showdown.

Speaking on BT Sport, former England international Ferdinand believes that Klopp’s decision to ship out the player was a bad one, claiming: “I think he’s Liverpool’s best defender when he’s fit and available.

“Last season he was very good and I think they’ve missed him this season. Like Stevie [ex-Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard] said, he was their leader at the back, athletic.

“He’ll be a great addition to Crystal Palace because he will add a bit of pace and aggressiveness to the back four.”

Sakho travelled down to London ahead of the move being sanctioned to ensure he was ready to complete a medical once the agreement was reached.

Speaking about the move, the Frenchman said: “It was really, really long day for me and my family but now I am really happy to sign here because the project is really, really interesting. It is a big challenge and I came for that.

“The most important thing for me is we need to try to win a lot of games and I know we have a good squad I have a few friends playing here. They called me on the night (of my move) like Christian Benteke.”

While Sakho has not played a game since April last year, he has insisted he is ready to hit the ground running for his new team.

“I trained with the second team in Liverpool,” he explained. “I have had my own fitness coach to do some extra and I am happy to come here and the challenge is really exciting.

“Right now it is a new page for me and I will try to give my best like I always do.

“When I have a new shirt I always give my best.”