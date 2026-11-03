Rio Ferdinand names £55m ‘top’ star Man Utd should have signed ahead of Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lamented his old club’s failure to sign a top Premier League star currently shining at Premier League champions Arsenal over the summer.

The Red Devils have endured a disastrous start to the new campaign and are winless in their last nine games in all competitions ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Roma.

Michael Carrick’s men currently sit one place above the drop zone in the Premier League and have conceded 15 goals in their nine games, winning just one of those outings.

And Ferdinand is ruing the fact that his old club did not move for current Arsenal and England centre-back Ezri Konsa when they had the chance.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to his Gunners career following a £55million move from Aston Villa over the summer.

Konsa was jettisoned straight into Mikel Arteta’s team due to William Saliba’s injury lay-off and has helped Arsenal win 13 of their 16 games so far this season.

He produced another superb performance on Sunday as Arsenal beat Liverpool 1-0 to clinch their first victory at Anfield since 2012.

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Konsa another one that got away for Man Utd

And Ferdinand has revealed that he told his 18-year-old son Tate, who is a central defender at Brighton’s academy, to watch Konsa against Liverpool, such is his admiration for the Three Lions star.

While Ferdinand expects Saliba to come straight back into the Arsenal team once fit, he also feels that Konsa could then switch to right-back and oust Jurrien Timber out of Mikel Arteta’s side.

“I think William Saliba is one of those guys that you have to find room for in the team,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when asked whether Konsa could keep Saliba out of the Arsenal XI. “He’s that good, he’s top.

“I said to my son yesterday, ‘watch Ezri Konsa’, because everything he does is efficient. That’s a great problem for Mikel Arteta to have.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Konsa goes back to right-back once Saliba comes back. I wouldn’t be surprised because Konsa is top.

“He’s a top, top player and another one I thought Manchester United should have got because he’s a top player.

“He’s giving Mikel Arteta some big decisions to make and big headaches because he’s slipped in seamlessly and put in some big performances

“What a signing he’s been for Arsenal.”

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